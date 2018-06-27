Vincent English of Megaport

Megaport Ltd, a Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and a Silver level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced the availability of dedicated and private access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, in London.

This brings the total number of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure locations enabled via Megaport to four metros across North America and Europe and a total of 13 FastConnect locations, globally.

Megaport’s Software Defined Network (SDN) provides cost-effective, on-demand, and reliable cloud connectivity that enables enterprise customers with dedicated and private access to Oracle’s IaaS and PaaS platforms. This allows customers to enable connections that bypass the public internet, and improve network performance and predictability, while allowing the enterprise to address and comply with data privacy and regulatory requirements. With the launch of Oracle’s new FastConnect services in London, customers have even more options for how they connect to Oracle European cloud infrastructure from anywhere on Megaport’s global SDN.

Megaport Cloud Router’s Layer 3 routing capabilities enable users to connect distributed workloads between regions quickly and move data between multi-region environments, for example London and Frankfurt, without the need to hairpin traffic back through physical infrastructure. This simplifies connectivity and creates a more efficient path for better performance and scalability while enabling powerful multicloud connectivity capabilities.

Through collaboration with Megaport, Oracle customers benefit from reliable network access to their cloud data and applications in London. This means improved performance, enhanced control, flexibility, and scalability that can provide access to critical business data and functions.

“Businesses are increasingly in need of direct connectivity to their cloud applications to support the increasing volume of mission-critical data produced by next-generation technologies. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect is a powerful product which, when combined with Megaport’s Software Defined Network, allows customers around the world to build optimised cloud strategies,” said Vincent English, CEO, Megaport. “Our tight alignment with Oracle enables us to bring this service to market rapidly and provides greater access to Oracle’s integrated services and support for the deployment of critical workloads in this cloud-first era.”

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect enables enterprise cloud connectivity to Oracle Cloud from trusted enterprise data centres. Connecting directly to the Oracle Cloud through Oracle FastConnect enables a fast, private connection to the industry’s broadest and most integrated cloud platform, with a complete range of services across Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service from data centres throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Organisations around the world are using Oracle Cloud to innovate faster, improve customer engagement, drive business-process efficiency, and accelerate digital transformation.

