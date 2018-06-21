The term Internet of Things was first coined 18 years ago. Today, it is a global phenomenon at the centre of the next generation of digital innovation. But its future is not yet assured as IoT needs a robust infrastructure to support the billions of devices that will be connected in the coming years.

IoT-based business models broadly fall into one of two categories: mission-critical IoT or massive IoT.

Massive IoT requires low bandwidths, low data rates and reduced transmit power and this is where enhanced machine-type communication (eMTC) will cater to the connectivity requirements of IoT devices.

This paper reports on what enhanced machine type communication (eMTC) is, its features and what the network requirements and technical aspects of eMTC are for massive IoT.

To find out more download a copy of the whitepaper