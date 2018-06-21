Yangon, Myanmar

Newtec a specialist in designing, developing and manufacturing equipment and technologies for satellite communications – announced it is enabling Communication & Commerce (Com & Com) to launch a mobile backhaul network for Telecom International Myanmar Company Ltd’s brand Mytel.

Mytel is Myanmar’s fourth and most-recent mobile operator, a joint venture by government-owned Star High Public Co Ltd, Myanmar consortium (comprising of 11 companies) MTNH and the Vietnamese telecom company – Viettel.

The tender was awarded to Com & Com – a joint venture company established between Terabit Wave (Myanmar) and OSB JSC (Vietnam) – for its high performance, low Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and the support of Newtec’s proven dynamic bandwidth allocation technology, Mx-DMA® along the Newtec MDM3100 Satellite Modems.

A number of modems have already been installed. Mytel will be able to deliver 2G, 3G and 4G services across Myanmar, increasing its coverage as it prepares for the expected growth in mobile traffic.

“As a rapidly growing mobile operator, increasing our coverage and making our product offering as competitive as possible is very important,” said Mr. Nguyen The Nghia, Deputy CEO at Mytel. “Newtec’s and Com & Com’s solution will help us achieve this goal by lowering our OpEx thanks to the efficiency provided by Newtec’s mobile backhaul technologies including Mx-DMA, which is already a success for a number of operators across Asia.”

Newtec’s Mx-DMA delivers the efficiency of SCPC with the bandwidth allocation of MF-TDMA to offer best-cost performance, bandwidth efficiency and reliability of services. It is available on the Newtec Dialog® multiservice platform. Com & Com is responsible for fully managing the Newtec Dialog-based network, supported by the platform’s network management system.

“Satellite communication is the most cost-effective, fastest and reliable way of bridging the digital divide in Myanmar as it can be deployed in even the most rural areas in a very short time,” said Com & Com’s managing director Ms Theingi Lin. “By blending Newtec’s innovative technologies and Com & Com’s fully managed satellite services, we are confident that we can enhance Mytel’s offering and meet the growing demand for connectivity while ensuring optimal end-user experience.”

Mytel is the latest operator in the Asia-Pacific region to choose Newtec’s mobile backhaul solution based on the Newtec Dialog platform as part of a bigger series of recently installed networks in the region. The number of installations is also increasing in Latin America and Africa.

Semir Hassanaly, market director, Cellular Backhaul and Trunking, at Newtec, added: “We are pleased to see leading new and dynamic operators like Mytel empowering their mobile backhaul via satellite solutions with the most performant technologies. Mytel will deliver Myanmar’s first all-4G network, providing the fastest mobile Internet access available at affordable rates and enabling local people to connect with each other and the rest of the world.”

Newtec will exhibit at CommunicAsia and BroadcastAsia 2018 from Tuesday, June 26 to Thursday, June 28 in Singapore. For more information, please click here.

