Comarch has completed the first phase of a project to implement the Comarch Fault Management system for Netia, executed in the second half of 2017. The solution enables telecommunications companies to detect and quickly resolve problems with a service or network.

The first phase of the implementation project involved installation of equipment at the site indicated by Netia, deployment of the operating system, databases and the Comarch Fault Management solution, as well as configuration and integration with the Netia Group’s network systems. At this stage of the project, Comarch prepared a hardware platform needed to install the solution.

The operating system and databases were also deployed. As a next step, the Fault Management system was implemented. After the system was started up, the proper integration began of the part of the network infrastructure identified by Netia as critical and requiring to be monitored once the services are launched.

“We got down to work on the project soon after the proof of concept presentation, which was very well received and convinced Netia to implement the full solution,” said Paweł Workiewicz, Integrated Assurance and Analytics Business Unit director at Comarch.

The major challenge with the project was its ambitious timeline – the existing fault management solution was to soon be turned off due to nearing expiry of the service contract with the partner maintaining the Netia Group’s network.

By that time, the necessary integration work had to be completed for all business critical systems. Thanks to many years of IT system integration experience in the telecom industry and the flexibility of the Comarch Fault Management solution, the work was completed ahead of schedule.

We are satisfied with how it went. Fast implementation of the systems critical to network monitoring was our priority, and Comarch managed to meet all expectations. This was one of the factors that made the entire network maintenance insourcing process a complete success, as demonstrated by lower costs and, importantly, by improved indicators, including a lower rate of failures affecting clients, and faster incident response,” said Marcin Palkowski, director of technology and network management at Netia S.A.

Work is under way on the second phase of the project, involving integration of the remaining components of the network architecture, which are now packaged in bundles. This approach will expedite integration of business critical network monitoring systems.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus