NGMN has confirmed the launch of four new key projects to support the development and deployment of 5G networks.

The projects – “Spectrum and deployment efficiencies”, “Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) requirements for vertical industries”, “RAN convergence” and “Extreme long-range communications for deep rural coverage” – have been highlighted as crucial development areas to further optimise and guide the telecoms industry towards the successful deployment of 5G beyond 2018.

Chairman of the NGMN Alliance Board Johan Wibergh said: “We’re delighted to be leading the way with 5G projects that will bring about further improvements to next-generation networks. Together, they extend our existing work programme and demonstrate our on-going commitment to contributing to the industry.”

“The projects will support standards development with a future-thinking outlook, while guiding the industry towards the successful deployment of 5G, benefiting end users in a range of locations, including high density urban and underserved rural areas.”

Work is already beginning to address requirements from operators who are keen to bring efficient, high-quality and reliable 5G networks to the market. Activities include developing new deployment models for high-density networks, sharing best practices in vertical applications with extreme requirements, making better use of Wi-Fi and re-thinking technologies to adapt to emerging markets. The first results from these new activities will be shared at the NGMN Industry Conference & Exhibition, in Vancouver in November 2018.

CEO of the NGMN Alliance Peter Meissner added: “Our conference and exhibition will showcase exciting new innovations and feature key industry leaders from across the globe who will share their first-hand experiences on the work going into the development of 5G.”

“It will also be an excellent opportunity to share the results of our work as we spend two days immersed in business models, technology development and capabilities of 5G. Presentations and discussion around 5G deployment, evolution and innovation and how its potential can be fully realised will be a highlight.” To find out more about NGMN’s Industry Conference and Exhibition 2018 in Vancouver, click here.

