David Hodgson, CPO of Syncsort

Syncsort, the global provider in Big Iron to Big Data software, announced major enhancements to its Athene™ capacity management software, including the addition of Athene™ Cloud. The new cloud capabilities, and enhanced reporting and integration, support the growing need to optimise workloads to meet service performance objectives and control costs, both on-premise and in the cloud.

The new release, part of the Syncsort Optimise family of products, extends the ability to manage enterprise-wide workloads to the cloud. For organisations without internal capacity management teams, Syncsort now delivers Capacity Management-as-a-Service for on-premise and cloud environments. The new cloud capabilities enable organisations to easily scope on-premise to cloud migrations and workload optimisation for hybrid cloud environments.

“With the trend toward creating new workloads and migrating existing workloads to the hybrid cloud, organisations have an even bigger challenge in avoiding running up big costs by over-provisioning capacity and impacting performance,” said David Hodgson, CPO, Syncsort.

“Infrastructure and operations leaders require a single capacity management solution for the enterprise that contains costs and prevents performance issues by avoiding the use of too little or too much capacity. The new capabilities in Athene are focused on optimising workloads for critical business services, on-premise and in the cloud.”

The new release also features advanced, enterprise-wide reporting and integration capabilities that help capacity managers optimise workloads across more environments, including IBM i.

Key enhancements:

To provide a more comprehensive view of enterprise-wide service delivery and control costs in an increasingly complex enterprise-wide environment, the new release of Athene includes:

Addition of Athene Cloud, a cloud-based offering that eliminates the need to buy, install or maintain a server, and managed services provided by Syncsort for organisations without capacity management teams

Enhanced monitoring and reporting, including user-defined metrics, across multiple data centers, on-premise and in the cloud, to improve enterprise-wide workload optimisation and cloud migrations

Ability to integrate IBM i capacity and performance data to an enterprise-wide service of key infrastructure platforms like z/OS, VMware , Hyper-V, Unix, Linux, SQL Server, HP , Oracle , IBM Tivoli, Windows, Exchange, OpenVMS

Secure data transfer for hybrid cloud architectures that meet critical PCI compliance requirements

Find out more about how some of the world’s leading companies use Athene cross-platform Capacity Management software and Syncsort’s consulting and training services as key elements of their IT Service Management and Service Delivery.



Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus