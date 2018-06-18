Derek Bryan of Verizon Connect

Verizon Connect launched ‘Mobile Resource Management For Dummies,’ aimed at helping senior decision makers and operational managers get to grips with the technology, better connect their mobile workforces and make their business future-ready.

Created in partnership with leading instructional book brand For Dummies, the book has been designed to be the definitive guide on Mobile Resource Management (MRM), the near real-time data and analytics platform for optimising vehicles, mobile assets, people and the work that’s being done outside the four walls of the office.

The brief guide will also help companies to break down organisational silos, realise the full potential of the technology and avoid common pitfalls. In doing so, business leaders will have the tools to create a more user-centric experience and be on the front-foot to digitally transform their organisation.

“Digital transformation has become imperative, as many businesses find that they must reinvent themselves or face the possibility of extinction in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving market landscape.

In partnership with For Dummies, we’ve created this guide to help businesses meet these challenges head-on by realising the benefits Mobile Resource Management can bring to their organisation, from seamlessly connecting silos to supercharging customer service delivery and driving efficiencies,” comments Derek Bryan, vice president EMEA, Verizon Connect.

Mobile Resource Management For Dummies can be downloaded from here.

For further information about Mobile Resource Management and how Verizon Connect can help optimise the way people, vehicles and things move around the world, please click here.

