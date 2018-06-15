According to the latest Strategy Analytics Handset Country Share Tracker report “India Android Smartphone Brand Perceptions and Characteristics” Chinese brands are well positioned to take advantage of the aggressive smartphone replacement cycle.

Strategy Analytics mobile intelligence platform, AppOptix polled our panel of Android users in India to provide a pulse on the volatile smartphone and 4G feature phone market in Q2 2018. The report notes that over 60% of Android owners intend to replace their device in the next 12 months and 7 in 10 expect to buy through online channels. Clients of the Handset Country Share Tracker Service can access the full report here.

Key findings:

Xiaomi: Has the most promising brand funnel with high intent and consideration. OnePlus has surprisingly impressive consideration and purchase intent score despite a tiny installed base. Xiaomi: Users have a strong interest a trusted brand and of ease of use while Samsung users want “a brand I love” and which “understands my needs”. Legacy brands: Motorola (31%), Micromax (38%), Samsung (30%) have a much higher % of customers willing to churn and are at high risk. Struggling global brands: LG, Sony, Huawei are all challenged to convert awareness into consideration with current offers and brand positioning.

David Kerr, VP at Strategy Analytics, noted, “Success in the volatile India market requires much more than good product. In a commodity smartphone market, brand positioning, personality and characteristics with appropriate marketing communications will largely define product success rather than features. A trusted brand with the latest technology at good value for money is the ideal. Secure, innovative and modern are also valued brand attributes.”

Rajeev Nair, senior analyst, noted, “Most Android Smartphone users have high loyalty to their current brand but 1 in 3 are in play during replacement. The battle for replacement smartphone sales is intense with no local India vendor in the top six positions in Q1 2018.”

Kerr added, “Device vendors are over focused on marketing around features like imaging when Battery (32%) is the single most important feature in the purchase decision for Android Smartphone buyers. Camera quality and camera features dominate vendor marketing but are most important for only 1 in 7 Android users.”

