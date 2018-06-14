Thomas Dragono of FiberStar

Enabling 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart cities through ‘deep fiber’ will become a key focus for the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific, as it announced a new board of directors who will take the Council’s work to the next level.

To drive the Council’s Mission of accelerating the adoption of optical fiber access and empowering consumers and organizations through broadband services, six leaders within the Telecom industries have been appointed. Dr Arvind K. Mishra, head of Application and System Engineering at Sterlite Tech, has taken on the position of president.

“Deep fiber is essential for sustainable and reliable FTTx infrastructure to support 5G, IoT, smart cities and emerging large-scale bandwidth-consuming applications which provide a greater user experience,” said Mishra. “As the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific moves forward, our continuous focus will be on creating and building awareness on best telecommunication practices of regulatory policies in the Asia-Pacific region.

This will include open access, building code, dig-once common utility corridors and the utilisation of natural pathways for low-cost fiber deployment to address the emerging demand for high-speed connectivity and the digital divide among rural and urban subscribers.”

Also joining the newly-organised board as directors are Venkatesan Babu, of DSM Functional Materials, who will serve as vice president. Tim Yamada, of Sumitomo Electric, has taken on the role of secretary and Ronald G. Brusola, of Converge ICT Solutions, has become treasurer. Finally, two director roles have been filled by Raadjkoemar Matai, of YOFC, Paul Ng, of Corning.

The appointment of the Board follows the Council’s Annual General Meeting which was held after its Annual Conference in Manila, Philippines, last month. As the largest FTTH Conference in the Asia-Pacific region, the event brought together more than 50 speakers and more than 500 delegates from government bodies, regulators, telecoms/mobile network operators, cable TV network operators, broadband service providers, consultants, investment firms, and solution providers.

The Council’s Annual General Meeting also saw the selection of new chairs and vice chairs for its four committees which together cover the following areas: Membership, Technology and Regulation, Education and Training and Smart Cities.

Those taking on positions include representatives: Frank Jaffer, of Senko Advanced Components (Group), Anil Pandey, of Duraline India (Pvt) Ltd., Wataru Katsurashima and Yoshiaki Miyajima, of Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Guven Togan, of PCOM Technologies, Thomas Dragono, of FiberStar, Kiran Solipuram, of CYIENT Ltd., and Stephen G. Foster, of Emtelle Asia Pacific (M) Sdn Bhd. For the full list of newly appointed chairs and vice chairs, click here.

To find out more about the work of the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific, click here.

