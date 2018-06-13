SENCITY Occhio

Operators looking to overcome the issues linked to deploying small cells will benefit from a new compact antenna when Huber + Suhner, a manufacturer for optical and electrical connectivity, launches the easy-to-install SENCITY® Occhio at DAS & Small Cells Congress in Las Vegas, 11-13 June.

With 5G requiring a network that accommodates the growing demand for more bandwidth, providing reliable, fast coverage and capacity, the latest addition to the Huber + Suhner antenna family – the SENCITY® Occhio – has a small form factor and enables a simplified densification of the network.

“As we approach 5G, demands for always-on mobile communication will increase, with operators having to ensure that dense indoor events where people congregate in smaller areas are properly catered for,” said Michele Martoccia, market manager Cell Site at Huber + Suhner. “However operators have struggled for a long time to deploy small cells in popular locations, combatting worries from communities of spoiling the environment. By using the SENCITY® Occhio compact antenna, such concerns are mitigated.”

The HUBER+SUHNER 4×4 MIMO SENCITY® Occhio antenna offers operators significant values when struggling with indoor deployments. With a very small form factor and an appealing design, the antenna utilises the breakthrough NEX 10 connector interface, affords 50% shorter installation times and is simpler to deploy than any other offering on the market. The Occhio operates between 1.7-6GHz, easily satisfying the growing bandwidth appetite.

Also on display will be the Cubo® Converter for indoor and outdoor applications from Huber + Suhner Cube Optics, which keeps the installation simple and reliable, designed for rapid deployment with minimal training for installers. Recent testimonials from customers confirm that the equipment works as soon as plugged in – no set-up or configuration required, just power. Carrier-grade and cost effective, the flexible platform allows the user to easily multiply existing fiber capacity and therefore bandwidth by a factor of up to 48.

“With the Cubo® Converter, we can manage the imminent data expansion easily and economically, and operators, neutral hosts and integrators alike will find the Cubo® Converter very beneficial in the long term,” said Bill Burress, sales director North America at Huber + Suhner.

“We are excited to showcase our products to customers from across the wireless value chain at DAS & Small Cells, and introduce the Occhio to the market. It is the perfect opportunity for us to launch our latest densification solution and it is a chance for us to show future customers in the US and beyond the seamless and fool-proof solutions we can offer.”

