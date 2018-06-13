Fran Rosch

ForgeRock®, a platform provider of digital identity management solutions, announced the appointment of Francis (Fran) C. Rosch as the new chief executive officer. Rosch joins ForgeRock from Symantec where he served as executive vice president and GM Consumer Digital Safety and previously as senior vice president of Authentication and Identity Management.

He will be based in San Francisco, and will report to ForgeRock’s board of directors. Interim CEO John Fernandez will return to his full-time role as ForgeRock’s chief financial officer and EVP Global Operations.

ForgeRock is a global provider of digital identity solutions that manages the identity and relationships of people (customers, employees, partners), services and things. With more than 500 employees around the world and hundreds of customers, ForgeRock is recognised for delivering sophisticated, high-scale hybrid deployments, a robust partner ecosystem, and a healthy balance sheet.

The company, as a reflection of its strong performance, raised a $88 million (€74.94 million) Series D funding round in 2017. The ForgeRock mission is to create solutions that empower customers to build trusted digital relationships.

Bruce Golden, partner at Accel and chairman of the ForgeRock board of directors, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Fran to ForgeRock as our next CEO. Fran is a brilliant, passionate leader with a deep understanding of building and delivering mission-critical security solutions to global businesses. We were deeply impressed by Fran’s understanding of the identity management landscape and his vision for market leadership.”

Fran Rosch said, “I’ve built a career and have a passion for security, privacy and trust – for helping global businesses build relationships with their customers and stay ahead of cyber criminals. I couldn’t be more excited to join ForgeRock and to become a part of this incredible team. ForgeRock is a company I’ve admired from afar, and I believe all the pieces are in place for long-term success.”

Rosch joins ForgeRock with a strong background in enterprise security and identity management, and he brings experience in successfully building companies and driving brand awareness. At Symantec, the world’s leading cybersecurity company, he ran the $2 billion+ (€1.70 billion+) Consumer Digital Safety segment, which protects over 50 million consumers and small businesses from a growing number of sophisticated cyber threats. The growth in this division has accelerated in recent years through the introduction of innovative new products, the rapid shift to a subscription model and the addition of acquired businesses and technology.

Previously, Rosch led Symantec’s User Protection and Productivity (UP&P) team and was senior vice president of Authentication and Identity Management Services, responsible for business strategy, product management and development, customer authentication, and infrastructure operations for Symantec’s Trust Services SSL and User Authentication solutions. Rosch joined Symantec in 2010 through the acquisition of VeriSign‘s security business.

Rosch holds a B.S. in industrial engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.

