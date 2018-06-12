Roni Levy of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology announced that Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS), an international communications enabler, has gone live with Netcracker’s Service, Network and Infrastructure Management solution.

The OSS platform, which covers a large variety of network and service management technologies in a single system, is helping BICS optimise mission-critical fulfillment and provisioning capabilities for digital offerings.

BICS is transforming its core network and service operations using Netcracker’s OSS, which provides centralised and more efficient resource and service inventory visibility. This correlation and tight integration between the network and service layers enables BICS to be highly service-centric and deliver an enhanced customer experience. The solution is also enabling BICS to reduce network costs and improve operational efficiency by supporting the discovery and utilisation of stranded network assets.

Netcracker’s OSS is comprised of Service Information Management, Service Order Management, Service Inventory, Resource Inventory, Discovery & Reconciliation and Network Planning & Design components.

Due to the success of the deployment, BICS is extending its partnership with Netcracker for the next phase of the program, which will focus on service assurance. The expanded solution will enable BICS to improve automation across customer and network problem management processes.

“We chose Netcracker’s OSS because of its proven ability to help service providers like us implement the operational capabilities we need in order to meet our customers’ increasingly complex demands,” said Johan Wouters, senior vice president of Operations and Customer Services at BICS. “Netcracker’s strong out-of-the-box capabilities also enabled us to make critical improvements quickly, helping us achieve short-term objectives without losing sight of long-term goals.”

“As networks become increasingly more diverse between physical and virtual, service providers must make use of a dynamic service layer so they can enable hybrid operations to streamline operations in ways that reduce overhead and drive efficiency,” said Roni Levy, general manager of Europe at Netcracker. “We are excited to help BICS transform its service and network operations through the use of our solution.”

