By 2020, the number of IoT devices connected through an LTE connection will be four to five times greater than LTE-connected smartphones and tablets.

Machine-to-machine revenue opportunity is forecast to reach USD1.6 trillion in 2024 with more than 30 billion connected devices in use by 2025.

Communications service providers are among the top players vying for a share of the IoT market.

However, unlike subscriber usage, the chatter of billions of devices is very different and an operator must scale the network accordingly. There’s also the opportunity for CSP’s to increase their offering suite and present more value-added services to their customers.

This report delves into why the future of cellular for IoT relies on tried and true LTE connectivity.

