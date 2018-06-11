Lanner NCA-2512

Lanner sees the release of NCA-2512, a high-availability 1U 19” rackmount network appliance with virtualisation optimised design and Intel® Atom™ C3958 CPU (codenamed Denverton).

The NCA-2512 is powered by Intel’s Atom™ C3958, offering up to 16 cores of processing prowess. In additional to having a high core count, the NCA-2512 also features 300W redundant PSUs, 10G interface for SFP+, SR-IOV support, Intel® AES-NI and Intel® QuickAssist Technology, running at 20G.

Intel® QuickAssist Technology and SR-IOV support not only enable hardware-based acceleration services for encryption/compression but also allow different virtual machines in a virtual environment to share a single PCI Express hardware interface, making the NCA-2512 the ideal solution for vCPE, uCPE, SD-WAN and SD-Security on Intel® architecture servers.

NCA-2512

1U Rackmount Network Appliance with High Availability and Virtualisation-optimised Design

Intel® Atom™ C3000 CPU (8 ~16 Cores)

5x GbE RJ45, 4x SFP+ (By SKU), 2x Pairs of Gen3 Bypass (By SKU)

300W Redudant PSUs & 2x Cooling Fans

4x 288-pin DIMM DDR4 2400MHz ECC or Non-ECC UDIMM, Max. 32GB

2x 2.5” HDD/SSD Bays, 1x mSATA, 1x NIC Slot, 2x USB 2.0

Intel® QuickAssist Technology



