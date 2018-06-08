Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi of TIBCO

TIBCO Software Inc., a global provider in integration, API management, and analytics, announced the acquisition of Scribe Software, an innovative, cloud-based integration service that helps more than 10,000 businesses efficiently connect Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and automate data flows using an intuitive browser-based approach.

The combination of Scribe’s capabilities along with the existing SaaS and hybrid integration features of TIBCO Cloud™ Integration, enables customers to employ a single solution to address a wide range of integration scenarios, including application, data, and API projects, to interconnect everything, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or on billions of edge devices.

“By strengthening TIBCO’s Connected Intelligence Cloud with Scribe’s unique data automation and SaaS integration capabilities, we enable the broadest set of users to participate in digital transformation efforts,” said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO.

“Scribe’s straightforward, code-free method of creating, testing, and managing data flows enables thousands of customers and partners to quickly and easily connect their SaaS apps for better business performance. We are excited to have Scribe as part of TIBCO, and welcome its customers and partners to the TIBCO community.”

Scribe was initially established to address the challenges of integrating Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications and automating data flows. Leveraging that expertise, the Scribe platform evolved into a leading cloud-based integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), which delivers new levels of integration ease, speed, and flexibility.

In addition to helping businesses of all sizes connect their applications, the Scribe platform is also designed to enable SaaS providers to quickly expand the integration capabilities of their software products, and systems integrators to enable rapid connectivity in their projects.

“This acquisition enables TIBCO Cloud Integration to better serve a broader set of needs and enter new market segments. We look forward to working closely with Scribe’s world-class partner ecosystem in pursuit of our mission to interconnect everything,” said Rajeev Kozhikkattuthodi, vice president, product management and strategy, TIBCO.

“Departmental business users looking to automate data flows, SI partners implementing business solutions, and SaaS providers looking to add connectivity to their products can now choose TIBCO to leverage our global footprint and broad set of complementary technologies as part of the TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud.”

The Scribe platform is available today, and complements existing TIBCO integration solutions:

Customers and partners can continue to subscribe to the same Scribe capabilities available at the time of the acquisition

The Scribe platform’s easy-to-use functionality will be added to TIBCO Cloud Integration capabilities, providing a single, comprehensive solution that enables customers to quickly connect SaaS applications, integrate enterprise systems, and develop API-led microservices

Scribe customers will be able to leverage complementary TIBCO Connected Intelligence Cloud capabilities, such as API management, messaging, microservices development, visual analytics, and more, all from within the same cloud platform



To learn more about Scribe, or to sign up for a Scribe Online trial, please click here.

