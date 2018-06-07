Chris Damvakaris, head of strategy at Apptium the leading platform for rapid application development, says changing the mindset of the internal organisation is the greatest challenge for CSPs.

Understanding that technology is a vehicle to be used not only for digital transformation but accelerating digital transformation into the future is key. Apptium’s digital business platform helps clients at the beginning of their digital transformation journey, from creating a strategy through to adopting the technology.

https://youtu.be/iTutRr4X_7Q