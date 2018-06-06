With the advent of 5G and digital transformation, the vertical landscape will become more complex for CSPs to navigate, says Paul Bradley head of 5G strategy, mobile services and IoT at Gemalto. CSPs will have to adapt their way of working to address the needs of the new industry verticals.

Gemalto, leaders in digital security, reveal their vision for 5G and explain how to ensure a trustworthy 5G network.

https://youtu.be/IltiPc_XR1o