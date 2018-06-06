Thomas Russo, director of product management and marketing at Spirent, speaks about their new catalyst which helps operators detect and isolate the causes of customer experience issues saving tens of millions of dollars per year.

Spirent is the leading global provider of testing, assurance, analytics, and security solutions, working with leading innovators to help the world communicate and collaborate faster

Find out more about Spirent.

https://youtu.be/fj9SkMCXOMw