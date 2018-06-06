Thomas Rayas of FutureDial

FutureDial, a provider of mobile device processing solutions for Wireless Carriers, Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies and Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), has announced that the Lean One-Touch™ data clearing platform has been independently validated.

This was done through the Asset Disposal & Information Security Alliance (ADISA) claims test process.

The Lean-One Touch™ software for clearing personal data from smartphones has been tested by ADISA across a sample of Android and iOS mobile devices to ensure that it is able to erase data beyond forensic recovery.

“We are extremely pleased with this entrusted certification,” says Dwight Huang, FutureDial’s SVP of Product Management. “FutureDial has been a long-time trusted software solutions provider for mobile device content clearing and it’s an honor to now be listed amongst the few US companies that have successfully achieved this certification. We know it will help support our status as the standard in mobile device clearing software.”

The rigorous product testing performed by the ADISA Certification Program is recognised as a global sign of quality for companies who provide asset recovery services, logistics, repair centre and the IT asset disposal.

The ADISA certification ensures that products used to sanitise data work effectively and correctly. The audit process involved is multi-layered and includes full audits,unannounced operational audits, and forensic audits. This approach ensures that solutions provided by ADISA-certified companies operate to the highest industry standards and reflect current best practices for handling data-carrying assets.

Each test has a published methodology that controls the process for each test claim. This process is underpinned by the ADISA Threat Matrix that defines a series of capabilities and risks that various threat agents can pose on the security of a device.

FutureDial put forward the Lean One-Touch™ solution for testing to validate its ability to thoroughly clear user-added content from mobile device smartphones running either Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android operating system.

“The certification by ADISA further substantiates the trust FutureDial’s customers have placed on our services for years,” states FutureDial’s SVP Marketing & Customer Success, Thomas Rayas. “Our ADISA certification confirms our Lean One-Touch all-in-one warehouse software for reading, testing, and data clearing mobile devices is a proven world-class solution.”

