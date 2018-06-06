Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, announced that its flagship network security access solution, AppGate SDP, is now available as a service. AppGate as a Service is a powerful managed security solution built around Cyxtera’s leading software-defined perimeter solution, AppGate SDP, capable of securing any application, on any platform, in any location. This delivers to enterprises a turnkey solution for modernising their enterprise IT and security infrastructure.

The offering includes two levels of managed service, allowing customers to align the solution with their internal capabilities. Tier 1 offers a managed AppGate platform, including deployment services, platform and infrastructure management, and ongoing support. Tier 2 adds management of AppGate user access policies and entitlements along with integration with existing security solutions, providing a complete managed solution.

“Too many enterprises struggle to implement modern security initiatives for many reasons,” said Ricardo Villadiego, EVP and general manager, Secure Access & Fraud for Cyxtera. “They likely have urgent security needs but limited resources to implement and manage new solutions. AppGate as a Service eliminates these barriers by providing a fully-managed, identity-centric solution that dynamically enforces least-privileged access in real time.”

Benefits of AppGate as a Service:

Fully-managed identity-centric, network-enforced perimeter security for every user, device, location, and application Turnkey deployment of leading software-defined perimeter solution for an easy on-ramp to SDP Simplified implementation and rapid deployment Release operations resources to business-critical projects instead of implementation and day-to-day administration tasks

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus