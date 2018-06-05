Event date: 17 – 18 September 2018

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC, Dubai

Telecoms World continues to provide the platform for the entire telecoms ecosystem to debate, discuss and develop ideas within the industry.

In 2018 the agenda delves deeper into mobile TV, content, broadcasting, SDN &NFV and submarine networks. Telecoms World Middle East 2018 will bring more trending content, more panel discussions and over 200 leading global speakers from MNOs, MVNOs, OTTs, suppliers, vendors and the wider TMT industry. Hosting over 1000 attendees, 200 speakers, 75 sponsors and exhibitors from across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia; the Telecoms World MiddleEast proposition has grown to bring together four co-located events.

Download the brochure to find out more.