Stefan Slavnicu of Orange

Orange Belgium’s board of directors have validated the nomination of Stefan Slavnicu as new chief technology officer, starting September, 2018.

Stefan Slavnicu, 42 years old, has 18 years of experience in network technologies and holds various university degrees in electronics and telecommunications. He is currently chief technology officer at Orange Romania where he developed the technical strategy and policies to promote and support company products and services of all segments to ensure proper coverage, network quality and profitability.

Stefan Slavnicu started his career with Orange Romania in 2000 as a network engineer. He climbed up and became CTO of Orange Romania 4 years ago and joined the board of directors of Orange Services 1,5 years ago. Known for his organisational skills and expertise in multiple technologies, Stefan has a broad expertise in all areas of network activities and lead Orange Romania to claim and maintain the 4G leadership in Romania with the highest population of 4G coverage in the country (94% at the end of 2017).

Michael Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, declared: “I am very pleased to welcome Stefan to manage and further develop our network. His extensive telecom technology experience and knowledge will be of great value for Orange Belgium, in particular regarding our IoT business and the road towards 5G.

“I hereby want to thank Gabriel Flichy for the tremendous work he has done. His dedication for the last 5 years together with the teams of the Technology Department has been instrumental in the fact that the network of Orange Belgium is today recognised as a leading 4G network in the country.”

Regarding his nomination, Stefan Slavnicu declared: “Thanks to the excellence of Orange’s 4G network and the recent launch of our Mobile IoT network, Orange Belgium has got what it takes to offer attractive and innovative products and services to its residential and business customers. Our attention will focus particularly on bringing the best network experience to our customers through the newest technologies and on developing our collaboration with network partners and operational efficiency.”

Stefan Slavnicu replaces Gabriel Flichy who was managing Orange Belgium’s Technology department since November 2012. Gabriel will join Orange France to take care of the on-going FTTH deployment in France.

