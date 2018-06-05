Making voice calls over Wi-Fi isn’t a new idea but with global demand for voice telephony at an all-time high and a critical need for cost reduction intensifying, could Wi-Fi calling be the solution we’re looking for?

This paper examines the new network capabilities and architectures that are opening up opportunities for cellular carriers to develop business models built around Voice over Wi-Fi.

It breaks down how native Wi-Fi calling is done, the user experience, the impact on cellular carriers and how QoS will give them the competitive edge.

