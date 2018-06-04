Vendor/Partners Client, Country Product/Service (Duration & Value) Awarded

Aria Systems Telstra, Australia Chosen to automate billing processes and support Telstra’s business-to-business digital transformation 3.18

Bulb Technologies Vipnet, Croatia Selection of Bulb’s Cempresso customer care platform for support process automation and knowledge management 4.18

Comarch True, Thailand Implementation of Comarch Loyalty Management services to replace existing in-house application at Thai communications conglomerate 4.18

Ericsson Telefónica, Latin America Extension of partnership with Ericsson Media Solutions to deliver advanced TV everywhere services across CSP’s Latin American operations 4.18

Ericsson Wind Tre, Italy Five-year deal to transform network including Ericsson virtualised network functions, virtual evolved packet core (vEPC), NFV infrastructure and prim systems integrator responsibilities 4.18

Fortumo Apigate, Cambodia Collaboration to launch content services in Cambodia for Axiata Digital subsidiary via its direct carrier billing applications programme interface (API) 3.18

Huawei Telefónica, Spain Partnership created to launch suite of big data products aimed at enterprises that want to sell data applications to clients 3.18

Keysight China Mobile, China Collaboration to develop 5G technologies to enable CSP to perform 5G radio frequency modelling and simulation 4.18

LogiSense Aureon, USA Selected to streamline Aureon’s billing systems into vendor’s EngageIP monetisation platform 4.18

Microsoft TIM, Italy and Brazil Formation of new, artificial intelligence (AI) partnership to develop AI-based tools and services 4.18

NEC & Netcracker Technology Etisalat, Middle East Selected as prime integrator for CSP’s multi-vendor telecoms cloud programme, providing operational tools, NFV orchestration and full automation 4.18

Netcracker Technology Charter Communications, USA Extension of long-term BSS and professional services relationship as part of large-scale standardisation programme 4.18

Nokia Tele2, The Netherlands Deployment of Nokia Cognitive Analytics real-time software to aid consistent delivery of superior customer service experience 3.18

OneAccess Kapsch CarrierCom, Austria Selection of OneAccess Open Virtualization Platform to power branch office virtualised networking system 4.18

Qvantel Másmóvil, Spain Partnership announced for digital transformation programme building on existing Qvantel Digital BSSaaS deployment 3.18

Qvantel Wind Tre, Italy Selected as digital transformation partner to provide part of BSS stack over a six-year period including CRM and omnichannel systems 2.18

Synchronoss Technologies Verizon, USA Renewal of existing agreement to power Verizon Cloud offering for wireless customers for an additional five years 4.18