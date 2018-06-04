VanillaPlus Hot List – the latest list of who is winning what Telecoms IT business and where
VanillaPlus Hot List March and April 2018
|Vendor/Partners
|Client, Country
|Product/Service (Duration & Value)
|Awarded
|Aria Systems
|Telstra, Australia
|Chosen to automate billing processes and support Telstra’s business-to-business digital transformation
|3.18
|Bulb Technologies
|Vipnet, Croatia
|Selection of Bulb’s Cempresso customer care platform for support process automation and knowledge management
|4.18
|Comarch
|True, Thailand
|Implementation of Comarch Loyalty Management services to replace existing in-house application at Thai communications conglomerate
|4.18
|Ericsson
|Telefónica, Latin America
|Extension of partnership with Ericsson Media Solutions to deliver advanced TV everywhere services across CSP’s Latin American operations
|4.18
|Ericsson
|Wind Tre, Italy
|Five-year deal to transform network including Ericsson virtualised network functions, virtual evolved packet core (vEPC), NFV infrastructure and prim systems integrator responsibilities
|4.18
|Fortumo
|Apigate, Cambodia
|Collaboration to launch content services in Cambodia for Axiata Digital subsidiary via its direct carrier billing applications programme interface (API)
|3.18
|Huawei
|Telefónica, Spain
|Partnership created to launch suite of big data products aimed at enterprises that want to sell data applications to clients
|3.18
|Keysight
|China Mobile, China
|Collaboration to develop 5G technologies to enable CSP to perform 5G radio frequency modelling and simulation
|4.18
|LogiSense
|Aureon, USA
|Selected to streamline Aureon’s billing systems into vendor’s EngageIP monetisation platform
|4.18
|Microsoft
|TIM, Italy and Brazil
|Formation of new, artificial intelligence (AI) partnership to develop AI-based tools and services
|4.18
|NEC & Netcracker Technology
|Etisalat, Middle East
|Selected as prime integrator for CSP’s multi-vendor telecoms cloud programme, providing operational tools, NFV orchestration and full automation
|4.18
|Netcracker Technology
|Charter Communications, USA
|Extension of long-term BSS and professional services relationship as part of large-scale standardisation programme
|4.18
|Nokia
|Tele2, The Netherlands
|Deployment of Nokia Cognitive Analytics real-time software to aid consistent delivery of superior customer service experience
|3.18
|OneAccess
|Kapsch CarrierCom, Austria
|Selection of OneAccess Open Virtualization Platform to power branch office virtualised networking system
|4.18
|Qvantel
|Másmóvil, Spain
|Partnership announced for digital transformation programme building on existing Qvantel Digital BSSaaS deployment
|3.18
|Qvantel
|Wind Tre, Italy
|Selected as digital transformation partner to provide part of BSS stack over a six-year period including CRM and omnichannel systems
|2.18
|Synchronoss Technologies
|Verizon, USA
|Renewal of existing agreement to power Verizon Cloud offering for wireless customers for an additional five years
|4.18
|vArmour
|Telstra, Australia
|Chosen to help secure applications and data by CSP
|4.18