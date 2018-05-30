Kevin Deierling of Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data centre servers and storage systems, officially launched the Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework, the industry’s first truly scalable, open framework for private cloud and enterprise data centres.

For the first time ever organisations can build a high performance 25G, 50G and 100G hyperscale Ethernet network, like those used by the Super 7 – the seven largest technology firms. With Mellanox networking solutions it is now possible to achieve Hyperscale capabilities without a Hyperscale budget or resources, using industry standard hardware and commercial and open-source software.

The five key elements of the ‘Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework’ are:

High performance networks – Mellanox end to end suite of 25G, 50G, and 100G adapters, cables, and switches is proven within hyperscale data centres who have adopted these solutions for the simple reason that an intelligent and high performance network delivers total infrastructure efficiency Open networking – an open and fully disaggregated networking platform is key to scalability and flexibility as well as achieving operational efficiency Converged networks on an Ethernet storage fabric – a fully converged network supporting compute, communications, and storage on a single integrated fabric Software defined everything and virtual network acceleration – Enables enterprise to enjoy the benefits of the hyperscalers who have embraced software defined networking, storage, and virtualisation – or software defined everything (SDX) Cloud software integration – networking solutions that are fully integrated with the most popular cloud platforms such as OpenStack, vSphere, and Azure Stack and support for advanced software defined storage solutions such as Ceph, Gluster, Storage Spaces Direct, and VSAN

“With the advent of open platforms and open networking it is now possible for even modestly sized organisations to build data centres like the hyperscalers do.” said Kevin Deierling, vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies.

“We are confident and excited to release the Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework to the industry – and to provide an open, intelligent, high performance, accelerated and fully converged network to enable enterprise and private cloud architects to build a world class data centre.”

“Hyperscale data centres have been the early adopters driving the deployment of 25G, 50G, and 100G networks, helping Mellanox become the market-share leader for these high performance adapters,” said Seamus Crehan, president of Crehan Research. “The market is now maturing with traditional enterprise and server OEM customers driving a significant uptick in the high performance market. Mellanox is well positioned to capitalise on the expansion from hyperscale to enterprise and private cloud data centres.”

The Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework is already gaining traction with software partners, enterprises, and cloud service providers across the globe. As announced at the OpenStack Summit in Vancouver, the Mellanox end-to-end networking suite is fully integrated with Cloud solutions such as the Red Hat Open Stack Platform, and delivers advanced acceleration features combined with ease of deployment and management.

Also at the Summit, Mellanox together with its partner Cumulus Networks announced that Vault Systems, a leading Australian government-certified cloud service provider, chose Mellanox end-to-end Ethernet solutions and Cumulus Linux to increase network resilience, stability and scalability.

”Mellanox Hyper-scalable Enterprise Framework enables OpenStack cloud builders to achieve hyperscale capabilities without a hyperscale budget or resources,” continued Kevin Deierling. “Our end to end Ethernet platform delivers an open, high performance, scalable solution that is fully integrated with popular OpenStack distributions.

This integrated platform offers best in class accelerators for RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet ) and ASAP2 (Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing) and line rate DPDK performance of 148 million packets per second in a cloud environment. This enables enterprise and private cloud architects to achieve the fastest data speeds across their cloud platform, and deliver advanced network virtualisation, efficiency and scalability.”

ASAP2 accelerates open virtual switching and virtualised network functions in software defined enterprise, private cloud, and service provider data centres.

To enable customers to quickly explore the benefits of the 25G/100G hyper-scalable enterprise platform, Mellanox is offering an Ethernet end to end connectivity bundle that includes:

Up to five Spectrum™ SN2100 low latency, Zero Packet Loss, Ethernet switches ConnectX® network interface cards with best in class acceleration for ASAP2, RoCE, DPDK, and NVMe over Fabrics workloads. LinkX® Cables and optics One year technical support and warranty

