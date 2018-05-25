New opportunities for operators to speed up Digital Transformation
Could dynamic sharing and the scalable use of the 3.5 GHz spectrum be the next big business opportunity for CSP’s and MNO’s?
A new paper looks at the business opportunities for telco providers and mobile network operators opened up by Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), based on dynamic shared spectrum access.
This paper explains how dynamic sharing and scalable use of the 3.5GHz spectrum increases operators’ efficiency and ability in delivering converged mobile broadband and media traffic services and opening the door for IoT innovations and 5G networks.
The paper also provides technical details of the CBRS features and describes the network nodes and interfaces.
You can download it, for free, here: http://bit.ly/2GOYXMK
