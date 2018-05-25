For this year’s Viva Technology, Orange is pleased to announce the launch of Orange Fab France “Women Start”.

The initiative is dedicated to female entrepreneurs around the world

The aim is to help sign business partnerships founded by women and encourage female start-ups to go international. Applications will be open for a month until 24 June 2018. The start-ups will be selected over the summer, and the programme will begin in September.

The projects put forward by the female entrepreneurs can touch on various fields such as the customer experience, the digital company (improvement of business processes, human resources, communication, etc.), education, and artificial intelligence. Generally speaking, initiatives based on digital innovation will score highly.

Eligible projects will meet the following criteria: the product/service must be marketed or marketable, it must be an innovative solution, and it must have a female founder/co-founder.

Providing market access to start-ups founded by women

Like all the Orange Fab France programmes, the aim of “Women Start” is to form business partnerships between start-ups and market lines from Orange or Orange partners in France and abroad. The start-up’s management will be reinforced during the acceleration phase with the support of internal and external mentors. The programme will also give the start-ups greater prominence.

The Orange Fab network is a concrete asset at Orange with 14 Orange Fabs around the world on four different continents. We will also be hosting 60 start-ups from these Fabs at the 2018 Viva Technology.

For more information click here

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus