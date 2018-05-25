Information Builders, a provider in business intelligence (BI), analytics, and data management solutions, announced the availability of an enhanced version of iWay 8, its suite of solutions for real-time data integration and management.

New advancements to Information Builders’ industry-recognised solution address modern data integration requirements and enable businesses to tap into data from emerging technologies and sources.

The Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain generate important data that can unveil insights that inform strategy and operational changes. Given its timely nature, however, the data must be quickly ingested and integrated with enterprise and external information to provide value. iWay 8 supports these and other modern data integration strategies with the following enhancements:

Permissioned and Private blockchain support

iWay Service Manager (iSM) now supports an even broader range of permissioned and private blockchain applications. iSM easily integrates blockchain platforms, including Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum, into the broader enterprise information ecosystem.

By providing easy synchronous and asynchronous communication to and from blockchains, iSM lays the foundation for a quickly deployable, easily maintainable service and event-oriented blockchain architecture, and also features a new mechanism to make configuration easier for users to understand.

IoT developments

iSM has been enhanced to interact with or serve as an IoT device, while collecting and analysing IoT messages. IoT-oriented protocols natively supported by iSM include: MQTT, CoAP, and ZeroMQ, as well as AMQP (or RabbitMQ), REST, WebSockets, and SOAP. In addition, iSM can run on Raspberry Pi and other single-board computers, enabling it to become a unique node on the IoT network.

Expanded data accessibility

This latest version of iWay 8 extends the solution’s API capabilities, allowing organisations to create applications for hosting APIs for external consumption and for connecting to external APIs. The modern, user-friendly environment provides full support for JSON and other data formats, extensive HTTP layer security, as well as graphical designer for APIs supporting RAML.

Additionally, iWay 8 offers new connectors that enable increased access to modern technologies and data sources, such as Twitter, Twillio, AWS Dynamo DB, MQTT, and blockchain.

Modern data integration with Omni-Gen™

Along with the enhanced technical capabilities of iWay 8, Information Builders is also supporting higher-level, business-focused integration with its Omni-Gen platform. Omni-Gen creates a business user experience that allows people to focus on business subjects rather than arcane technical models.

The sophisticated, modern technologies used to implement data integration projects ­– post-relational data modelling, an automatically generated data vault architecture, and a shift from ETL to ELT data capture – adapt to business needs rather than forcing business processes to conform to the technologies. This allows a single information repository to support more business personas using trusted data than traditional data warehousing approaches and it decreases the time to value for integration projects.

Gregory Dorman, senior vice president and general manager of iWay Software, said: “Every day, new data sources are brought into the business ecosystem by connected devices and sources like blockchain. Organisations are limited by how quickly they can access, integrate, and manage the overabundance of data that is available to them. The latest advances to iWay 8 are designed to help organisations to not only bring this information into the fold, but to do so in a way that supports quick contextualisation and actionable insights.”

Visit the website to learn more about how Information Builders' data integration and management solutions can help you harness the power of data.

