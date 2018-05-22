Remote sensing, bio-medical applications, consumer products and free space optics will be among the latest trends discussed at this year’s European Conference on Optical Communications Exhibition (ECOC), with a New Markets Track set to run for the first time as part of the event’s popular Market Focus.

Taking place at the Fiera Roma, in Rome, Italy, from Monday, September 24 to Wednesday, September 26, organiserNexus Media Events Ltd. is now accepting speaker applications. Other topics on the agenda include 5G, the IoT, FTTx,100G and 400G transmission standards, and optics in cloud computing. With less than 10 exhibition stands remaining, the event promises to be as successful as ever.

“We were overwhelmed by the success of last year’s Market Focus, which attracted more than 3,000 visitors,” said Beverley Lucas, event director at Nexus Media Events Ltd. “The different tracks provide a platform for industry professionals to gain knowledge of and insights into the advancements made on the latest trends in the industry, including the biggest areas of growth such as 5G and the Internet of Things. We’re sure the addition of the New Markets track will also prove popular, reflecting the rapidly changing nature of the industry and giving a real sense of what’s yet to come.”

The full list of topics for Market Focus are: Service and content provider optical transmission, Optical Network Agility/Software Defined Networks, Datacentres: Optics in Cloud Computing, New markets, Photonics integration and digital silicon photonics and Fibre access.

The topics have been decided by the Market Focus Committee, which includes global representatives from across the industry including independent industry bodies, telecom operators, analyst groups, system vendors, and component manufacturers.

In addition to Market Focus, which is sponsored by Inphi Corporation, the 2018 FTTx Village will host a variety of innovative and cutting-edge demonstrations of the very latest technologies in fibre optic communications, with interactive fibre optic network delivery methods being showcased live from the event.

“As the leading European based event for the optical communications industry, ECOC really is the place to be for the latest fibre developments and demonstrations,” added Beverley Lucas.

If you would like to attend the exhibition, please register here.

For more information about the Market Focus, including details of how to apply to speak, please click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus