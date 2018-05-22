Ashley Stirrup, CMO of Talend

Talend, a global provider in cloud and big data integration solutions, officially opened the submission period for its fourth annual Data Masters Awards. This program celebrates companies using Talend solutions in innovative, forward-thinking ways to put more data to work and enable more informed and impactful business decisions.

Finalists will be chosen from Talend’s more than 1,500 global customers representing large enterprises and private firms across all major industries including banking and insurance, consumer goods, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. Past award recipients include some of the world’s best-known brands including: AIG, Air France/KLM, Beachbody, Citi, Credit Agricole Consumer Finance, GE Healthcare, HERMES Arzneimittel, and Save the Children UK. Interested parties can learn more about last year’s award recipients and their unique digital innovations and transformations here.

Talend management will work together to select the finalists and winners from the pool of written proposals received based on the following criteria:

Creativity and innovative use of Talend solutions Scope and complexity of implementation Championing the unique application of cloud and big data solutions to achieve meaningful business results Digital transformations undergone and quantifiable business outcomes achieved through Talend solutions

Winners will be announced during Talend Connect London 2018, the company’s annual customer and partner conference, taking place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on October 16, 2018. Award winners will not only receive widespread recognition as a visionary in their field, but also collect a recognition plaque, and have a $1,500 (€1274.05) donation made on behalf of their organisation to their charity of choice.

“With the cloud, big data and analytics now recognised as a critical set of competencies for the modern business, organisations across all industries are evaluating their state of maturity, vision, and current investments in these areas,” said Ashley Stirrup, CMO, Talend. “Each company’s journey to becoming truly data-driven is unique, which is what makes our Data Masters program so exciting. We look forward to celebrating the many diverse and innovative ways our customers are using cutting-edge technologies to transform their business and deliver more impactful business outcomes.”

Nominations for the Talend Data Masters will be accepted through June 29, 2018. To learn more about the Talend Data Master Awards and complete an entry form click here.

