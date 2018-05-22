Ari Banerjee of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology announced that it has received three 2018 Innovation Awards from Pipeline magazine for its advanced Operational Support Systems (OSS), Managed Services and Cloud Technology. The awards were announced just prior to TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World 2018, which took place from May 14-16 in Nice, France.

Netcracker is the worldwide leader in BSS, OSS and SDN/NFV, driving large-scale digital transformations across B2B and B2C markets. With an unbroken delivery track record, Netcracker continues to showcase best practices and use cases that are transforming the communications industry and accelerating service providers’ digital programs.

“Pipeline is happy to see Netcracker be recognised by the 2018 Innovation Award judges, for its outstanding innovation in three core industry segments: OSS, managed services and cloud,” said Scott St. John, managing editor at Pipeline.

“The Pipeline Innovation Awards are exclusively judged by a panel of technical executives from service provider and analyst companies, and this year included experts from Telenor, Singtel, Windstream and Analysys Mason, which only further validates Netcracker’s continued innovation in these areas by key stakeholders in the industry and, in particular, its ability to leverage innovative technology products to deliver the most advanced communications services around the world.”

Netcracker’s Hybrid Operations Management (HOM) solution won Pipeline’s Innovations Award for OSS due to its ability to simplify and streamline the evolution to SDN/NFV, 5G, cloud and IoT in a safe, cost-effective way. For the Cloud Technology award, Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace was recognised for its drive revenue growth, deliver digital customer experiences and improve overall business agility.

Likewise, Netcracker’s Managed Services were awarded with an Innovations Award for their ability to deliver operational value through an Agile/DevOps and microservices approach as well as their ability to support faster time-to-market, quick return on investment and higher average revenue per user.

“We want to thank Pipeline for recognising Netcracker as a leader in OSS, managed services and cloud, underscoring our ability to enable and support both short- and long-term transformations,” said Ari Banerjee, vice president of Strategy at Netcracker.

“Netcracker is committed to providing our customers with the latest services and capabilities, and these awards demonstrate our ability to assure that commitment and help service providers succeed in the digital economy.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus