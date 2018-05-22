Josep Mitja of Rakuten TV

Rakuten TV, one of the video-on-demand platforms in Europe, announced that it has acquired TalkTalk TV’s off-net transactional base. The base, which is made up customers who do not take TalkTalk broadband and TV, will be able to access all the wealth of available content on Rakuten TV.

Such users will benefit from the increase in the home entertainment quality that Rakuten TV provides, especially for Smart TV owners who will enjoy the latest cinema releases with the ultimate cinematic experience – such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Justice League or The Disaster Artist. This acquisition sees Rakuten TV continue its growth in Europe to become one of the leading platforms in video-on-demand, reaching over 3 million users in the UK.

Rakuten TV has been carefully chosen as the service for off-net transactional customers to continue enjoying their previously purchased films and TV programmes. There will be a seamless transition which will see the base automatically move to Rakuten TV. Off-net transactional users will be able to watch their purchased content through Rakuten TV where available and can purchase new content in 4K UHD across a number of compatible Smart TVs.

TalkTalk broadband and TV subscribers will remain unaffected. As such, customers will still be able to access all of their existing purchased content via their TalkTalk TV set top box, or through the TalkTalk TV app online, on iOS and Android enabled devices. Affected users will receive an email by Talk Talk with details on how to complete the transition.

Josep Mitjà, COO and co-founder of Rakuten TV, said “We are delighted to grow the Rakuten TV business in the UK with this acquisition and are thrilled to provide this new cohort of off-net transactional customers with the ultimate home cinema experience which can’t be beaten elsewhere and with the latest cinema releases directly into homes. We are confident that users will love the choice in content and the quality in which they can experience cinema at home with Rakuten TV.”

