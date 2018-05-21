Cenerva Ltd, an international telecoms consultancy with clients in over 50 countries, has acquired the Interconnect Communications (ICC) Training/TRMC (Telecoms Regulatory Master Class) assets from InterConnect Communications Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Telcordia Technologies Inc.) to support it in meeting the need for world-class regulatory training for telecoms professionals in emerging markets.

The deal will give Cenerva’s clients the opportunity to access courses on global best practices on a wide array of regulatory topics. These will help regulators in regions such as Africa, Central America, Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East develop frameworks and policies that make telecoms technology work in their local environment. They will also help enable operators to engage with regulation in a way that promotes both economic and social benefit.

“International telecoms is a complex and unpredictable sector. It is becoming increasingly difficult for emerging markets to get involved and take advantage of developments in regulatory policy andtechnological progress,” said James Wild, co-founding partner and principal consultant of Cenerva Ltd. “With our new training offering, we can help regulators and operators within these markets effectivelyleverage next-generation networks and services.”

Mr Wild continued: “The industry needs help to work through areas like spectrum management, IoT and Internet Governance. By purchasing ICC’s well proven TRMC programme we are at the forefront of training in this area, and ready to help operators and regulators succeed.”

Since its launch in 2000, TRMC has developed into a suite of 11 courses, which have been attended bymore than 2000 students from operators and regulatory bodies from over 60 countries. Traditionally, courses have largely been held in the UK. However, under Cenerva they will also be run in-country; for example, the Competition and Convergence course was delivered last month in Trinidad to delegates from TSTT and to the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago.

Prof H Sama Nwana, co-founding partner and principal consultant of Cenerva Ltd added: “We plan tobring high-quality, industry-ready training closer to our customers, conducting more in-house and regional courses to get to the heart of what they need to do to encourage digital transformation.

These courses lay the foundation for us to expand to accommodate the growing need for training on areas like Blockchain, OTTs, Big Data and Cyber Security. We look forward to making a real difference as we havealready started doing with our recently published a report on OTTs.”

The TRMC program will continue this year with a Regulatory TRMC course in the week commencing 9thJuly, and three TRMCs already planned for the autumn – Regulatory, Advanced Regulatory and Numbering.

