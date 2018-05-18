Global demand for video services reached $700bn (€592.82bn) in 2017 and will grow steadily to reach $842bn (€713.08bn) by 2022, according to a new whitepaper published by Strategy Analytics and sponsored by Huawei. The complimentary report, How operators can capture a share of the $700 billion(€592.82bn) global video market , Consumer video services such as pay TV, OTT and SVOD accounted for more than two thirds of the market last year, with the rest comprising enterprise video services such as security, communications and education.

Huawei engaged Strategy Analytics as a partner in the preparation of the report in order to highlight new opportunities for telecoms operators sparked by the emergence and proliferation of Internet technologies.

The report compared the strengths and weaknesses of seven major vendors (Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, Cisco, AWS, BAMTech and Kaltura) across six dimensions, including fixed-mobile convergence, vertical video coverage, innovation in VAS (value-added services), open architecture, cloud focus and service centricity.

The study concluded that Huawei and Nokia lead in terms of fixed-mobile convergence, followed closely by Ericsson. Nokia and Kaltura are the most advanced in terms of cross-segment coverage, while Huawei and Nokia lead in VAS innovation. When it comes to virtualisation, not surprisingly it is emerging players such as AWS, Kaltura and BAMTech who are leading the way.

“The growing importance of IP-based technologies and solutions is allowing new players to enter the market and is threatening the position of many established vendors,” says Andreas Koehler, consulting director and the report’s author. “The IP transition should also have the effect of increasing convergence opportunities across multiple video markets, since there will be increasing similarity in underlying technologies in video delivery and distribution systems supporting different verticals and networks.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus