Topsec Cloud Solutions, a provider of cloud-based managed email security solutions, has appointed VCW Security as sole UK distribution partner. Specialising in the distribution and marketing of IT security solutions and services to end-user companies via the reseller channel, VCW is now looking to expand the market for Topsec’s range of cloud based solutions including anti-spam, anti-virus, email continuity, email content filtering, image analysis, email archiving, secure file sharing, phishing awareness training-as-a-service and domain management.

According to Ger Gill, Topsec Cloud Solutions sales director: “With extensive experience of launching innovative new security solutions to the reseller channel, VCW has unrivalled technical expertise and a pro-active approach that will provide an effective launch pad for success across the UK. We are working closely together to develop a range of marketing and technical support materials that will enable resellers to maximise sales of our highly scalable solutions.”

Topsec’s Email Security operates at internet level and provides real-time scanning of all incoming emails to filter out spam, and other threats before being released to an organisation’s IT network. It efficiently quarantines email according to organisational security policies and offers a false positive rate of 1:1,000,000.

Eliminating all persistent cyber threats, frees up valuable bandwidth, increases network performance and protects against unwanted business disruption. All outbound emails are also automatically scanned before they leave the Topsec network.

Gareth Morris, sales director of VCW Security added: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Topsec Cloud Solutions and look forward to helping establish a strong and active reseller channel for the company’s best in class security solutions across the UK. Being cloud-based, they are affordable for organisations of every size and provide a complete solution to securely manage businesses data without requiring any upfront investment.”

