LTE Broadcast expert Expway and mission-critical communications (MCC) enabler Softil have integrated their technologies to bring to market advanced 3GPP standards-compliant, mission-critical communications (MCC) voice, data and video solution.

The new MCC over LTE solution will have widespread applications in first responder networks including police, fire and medical services. It provides them with key eMBMS-based device features such as mobile broadcast, group communication, push to talk, push to video, file delivery and emergency alerts when using off-the-shelf and ruggedised smartphones.

“Partnering with technology leaders enables Softil to provide its finest MCC solution to date,” said Sagi Subocki, Softil’s vice president, products and marketing. “With the addition of eMBMS support by Expway, Softil’s BEEHD advanced capabilities such as presence, video calling, video streaming, data sharing, and location services can now be utilised in the most efficient way over mobile data networks, which is extremely important in high load scenarios. MCC solution vendors will now be able to launch the next generation of products to help first responders handle emergency tasks more efficiently.”

The new solution is built upon Softil’s 3GPP standards-compliant BEEHD client framework and is now enhanced with support for Evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Services (eMBMS)capabilities via integration of Expway’s LTE Broadcast middleware.

“3GPP Release 14 extended the functionality of mission-critical systems with support for mission-critical video. Softil’s unparalleled video communication expertise and leadership position in the mission-critical communication client space makes it an ideal partner for integration of Expway’s eMBMS functionality,” added Claude Seyrat, co-founder and CMO at Expway.

“Delivering video over eMBMS greatly extends the operational capabilities of First Responders, enables them to make more efficient use of network resources and to communicate better. With Softil, ExpWay is at the forefront in making this promising technology practical and available.”

The announcement of this new integrated solution for MCC developers is timely as Softil heads into this month’s Critical Communications World expo being held at the Messe Berlin ExpoCentre City (15th-17th May). Operators, device manufacturers, application developers and integrators can meet Softil in booth #D40 to discuss the new solution and to learn how to quickly and efficiently implement high quality communication systems for first responders. Live demos will be given throughout the show of Softil’s BEEHD running on a gamut of mobile devices.

