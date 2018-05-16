Michael Mathias, president of Motista

Motista, a Predictive Emotional Connection Intelligence solution provider, is proud to announce its expansion of its team with the opening of a new office centrally located to downtown Chicago. Headquartered in San Francisco, other office locations include Dallas, New York, and Washington, DC.

“The new Chicago office illustrates Motista’s continued pledge to invest in its market expansion,” said Michael Mathias, president of Motista. “It further supports our emphasis on attracting and retaining exceptional talent as we focus on building a connected culture to best serve our clients.”

Located in the historic Adlake building at 320 W. Ohio, the gateway to Chicago’s lively River North neighborhood, Motista’s office puts them at the pulse of the city, and is easily accessible via several commuter lines. The building offers flexible expansion options as Motista continues its hiring and development.

Building out the Chicago office comes at a time of unprecedented growth for Motista, with over a 50 percent increase in employees in the last six months. It’s fueled by the drive of the founders and management team to increase the reach of Motista’s groundbreaking predictive intelligence that connects emotion to profitability, giving brands a true view of their most valuable customers.

