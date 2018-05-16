Dinesh Pandurangan of Apptium Technologies

Apptium Technologies, a provider of digital transformation solutions, has released the second generation of its EPortal platform, called Bonito. EPortal Bonito aims to help enterprises drive digital transformation throughout the organisation by increasing automation and streamlining business operations and processes.

The EPortal platform delivers innovative advancements on many levels to drive efficiencies. Key components spotlight: a low-code business application toolkit, BPM orchestration and workflow capabilities, a visual API builder to quickly integrate with back-end systems, and cognitive computing capabilities delivering advanced predictive analytics.

Enterprise benefits include:

Accelerated time to market: simplifying the steps necessary to bring new products and solutions to market faster to drive revenue growth.

Market differentiation: rooted in customer experience, the platform enables shopper-specific promotions based on individual searches, behaviors and preferences.

Omni-channel: customers are demanding consistency and ease of use when interacting across channels providing a more personalised and unified experience.

Reduced operational costs : abstracting all operations within the platform allows for less overhead maintenance, immediate system feedback, and a new focus on innovation.

Agile business response: a low/no-code toolkit means that anyone in the enterprise can quickly create new applications to adapt to market demands.

Fail-proof systems: Cloud-based microservices allow for quick recoveries, coupled with enhanced encryption and API health monitoring.

Intelligent customer service: drive desired customer outcomes through effortless self-service capabilities and automated intelligent content recommendations.



“Our goals for this release were to focus on user experience and design, and re-usable assets at every level. We wanted to enable a codeless workshop where our customers could significantly accelerate time to market, going from concept-to-live in a matter of days”, says Dinesh Pandurangan, CTO of Apptium Technologies.

“We are delighted to already have a lead customer in place for this release – a large nationally recognised Canadian service provider.”

In an extensive modernisation project, by overlaying legacy tech and configuring the experience to provide easy and seamless integration of the business workflow, Apptium is helping drive down maintenance costs and enhancing program delivery to the client’s customers. The client was able to quickly integrate front-end and back-end systems, minimise resources to projects, accelerate delivery to customer, and recognise revenue from customer sooner.

Bonito is now available to enterprises both as a cloud offering and as an on-premise installation.

