There has been a huge shift in recent years that has seen consumer behaviour change to use and prefer fully web-based digital services for discovering, buying and consuming various types of services and goods. Many industries have already faced this trend and emerged successfully – travel, finance and retail to name a few.

This transformation has changed the way that consumers behave, and forced Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to seek radically more efficient methods of doing business to serve customers according to their new needs and expectations.

Operators should be using best practices from other industries and learning from the lessons that they have already demonstrated, while also recognising their own unique market challenges and the opportunities available to those that ‘get there first’.

Yet despite the opportunities presented by this necessary shift, there are massive complexities to be overcome. The transformation of an existing business with both digital and assisted touch-points, including all business lines and operational legacy of point-of-sales and contact centres, is a monumental challenge. Across the industry this is a process that is traditionally slow and painful with a high failure rate.

In this by-line, Jaco Fourie, head of Product at Qvantel, will discuss the challenges and benefits of digitalisation, and share some of his experience in the best practices for CSPs looking to successfully complete digital transformation projects. This will include the importance of having a plan that delivers a fast time to market, as well as a quick return on investment (even if this is only partial).

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus