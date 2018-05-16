FIME is claiming to be the first to have both its test tool and laboratory qualified by GlobalPlatform in line with the GSMA’s latest consumer eUICC SGP.23 specifications and the SIMalliance Interoperable Profile.

FIME is now positioned to support both M2M and consumer eSIM manufacturers, throughout the launch of their eSIM services and solutions. In February 2018, FIME’s laboratory qualified the first eSIM product for the consumer market.

GlobalPlatform, the standard for secure digital services and devices, manages compliance activity on behalf of GSMA.

“As the mobile ecosystem continues to develop, UICC is following,” commented Stephanie El Rhomri, vice president of Services at FIME. “Combining the eSIM with remote provisioning opens up opportunities for key stakeholders. For example, device makers have greater design flexibility and consumers benefit from greater convenience and ease of use when selecting services.

Chip and device manufacturers can now speak to FIME experts that worked on the specs and use our tool for pre-certification testing before submitting to our lab for full certification. This linear process minimises the risk of delays and ensures a smooth path to product launch.”

“This achievement demonstrates the collaboration that is driving the evolution of eSIM technology,” adds Kevin Gillick, executive director of GlobalPlatform. “GSMA and SIMalliance have defined the specifications and GlobalPlatform is managing the certification program to promote eSIM interoperability, stability and flexibility for the protection of digital services.

But we are one part of this ecosystem; qualified laboratories and test tool providers like FIME are fundamental to this work. They are on the front line, supporting live implementations of the technology and, importantly, feeding key learnings from the field back into the standardisation process.”

