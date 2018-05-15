Andrew Feinberg of Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology announced that it will demonstrate its leadership in enabling successful large-scale digital transformations for service providers at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World 2018.

Netcracker is leading dozens of major digital transformation programs at service providers across the world using the power of its market-leading BSS, OSS and virtualisation solutions. Netcracker has been able to successfully deliver on a range of transformation programs covering both B2C and B2B markets.

At the event, Netcracker will bring together its customers, solutions, thought leadership and expertise with use cases and best practices to help service providers accelerate their digital initiatives. Digital Transformation World 2018 will take place on May 14-16 at the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice, France.

Netcracker’s president and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will kick off the event by leading the keynote “Making the Leap from CSP to Digital Service Providers & Enablers” alongside Telefonica’s Global CTIO, Enrique Blanco, and Verizon’s CIO, Shankar Arumugavelu.

Netcracker will also participate in the TM Forum Catalyst “5G Intelligent Service Operations,” which will demonstrate how to open new revenue streams by launching innovative 5G slice-based services. The Catalyst will be championed by service providers like AT&T, Orange, Telecom Italia, KDDI Research, Telenor, BT and NTT Communications.

