Fabio Gatto of Netcracker

Vivo, Telefónica Group‘s Brazilian subsidiary, has upgraded and expanded its use of Netcracker Technology‘s Service Management solution. The solution will be used to help Vivo standardise provisioning and activation for all business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) mobile services.

Vivo is a leading communications service provider in Brazil, delivering fixed-line and mobile voice, television and internet broadband services to approximately 97 million customers across the country.

Upgrading and expanding Netcracker’s Service Management solution is part of Vivo’s larger digital transformation and will enable Vivo to accelerate core mobile service delivery and management, ensuring speedy activation, provisioning and assurance. This expansion comes shortly after the announcement that Vivo extended its use of Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution.

“Netcracker’s proven ability to deliver sophisticated solutions that enable and support digital transformation strategies largely influenced our decision to upgrade and expand our use of its service management platform,” said Adriana Lika, IT director at Vivo. “By standardising and streamlining the way we activate and provision mobile services, we will be able to provide our customers with a better experience.”

“In order to keep up with the demands from millions of subscribers in the rapidly digitalising Latin American market, it’s critical for service providers to be agile,” said Fabio Gatto, general manager of Latin America at Netcracker. “We are excited to continue working with Vivo and be the provider of choice for revenue and service management.”

