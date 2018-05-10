Rogier Bronsgeest of Getronics

As confirmed by Whitelane’s latest IT Outsourcing Study from March 2018, Getronics is one of the performers in IT worldwide in terms of general customer satisfaction, excelling notably in terms of service delivery quality, proactivity and flexibility.

For the global ICT integrator, it is not just an encouraging sign but validation of its people-centric approach, based on adaptability, resilience and proactivity and aimed at delivering an exceptional user experience. Strengthening the team in its mission to become the preferred partner in business transformation, Rogier Bronsgeest will be joining the team as new COO with immediate effect.

Having begun his career at Unisys, Bronsgeest can boast of vast international experience with the likes of Baan and IBM, as well as with Getronics. His latest functions included president Global Customer Services at British Telecom, delivering services in over 170 countries and contributing to the company becoming a market leader, as well as chief customer experience officer at Colt Technology Services, guiding the company in its digital transformation, increasing online usage and achieving a record NPS (Net Promotor Score) in the B2B telecom domain.

With his track record and expertise in change management, business strategy and IT services, he is the right man to help the ‘new’ Getronics fulfill its goals and ambitions, with a focus on enabling happy end users.

“After my earlier spell with Getronics, from 2004 to 2009, I am very happy to get back on board and excited by the challenges that lie ahead”, Bronsgeest says. “By continuing down the path chosen in recent years and building on the new Getronics vision, go-to-markets and value propositions, I am looking forward to further improving our user experience and helping Getronics establish itself as the preferred partner for businesses in transformation.”

“On behalf of the entire team, I am pleased to welcome Rogier back into the Getronics family after a successful earlier stint”, adds Nana Baffour, chairman and group CEO of Getronics. “I am looking forward to working closely with him, and firmly believe he has all the right qualities to further drive transformation in our daily operations, lead the energising of our human capital and proactively promote cross-selling with our commercial team. In doing so, he will help us maintain and enhance the award-winning Getronics customer support and end-user experience”.

