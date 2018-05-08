Roni Levy of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology reports that the French operator Bouygues Telecom has extended its use of the vendor’s Revenue Management solution. Bouygues Telecom already uses Netcracker’s solution for its mobile subscribers and plans to use the platform for fixed-line subscribers in Autumn 2018.

As part of this initiative, Netcracker delivered an upgraded Revenue Management solution to Bouygues Telecom to support long-term growth strategies. The configurable and scalable Netcracker BSS platform is intended to help Bouygues Telecom streamline core customer-facing processes and reduce operational expenditure (OpEx).

“Throughout our partnership, Netcracker has validated its dedication and ability to continuously support our mission-critical billing operations,” says Alain Moustard, chief information officer at Bouygues Telecom. “We extended our partnership with Netcracker and its next-generation Revenue Management solution to meet the digitalisation transformation requirements from our market.”

“Leveraging scalable BSS is critical for service providers to deliver and bill for the highly digital and innovative services that customers expect today,” says Roni Levy, general manager of Europe at Netcracker. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Bouygues Telecom as it strives to provide its customers with the most innovative, user-friendly digital services.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus