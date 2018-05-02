Calligo, the data optimisation and privacy provider, has announced it has acquired Mico Systems, a Canadian specialist in outsourced IT management for small-to-medium-sized clients.

The purchase of Mico Systems, based in Oakville, Ontario, is a significant step in Calligo’s continued growth strategy. The acquisition complements its already substantial presence in North America following the October 2017 acquisition of Canadian cloud services provider, 3 Peaks.

It also adds new services to the Calligo portfolio – including VOIP and Microsoft Dynamics CRM services – and its own highly successful framework for managed services which will be replicated across Calligo’s global locations.

“We are very excited to have acquired Mico Systems, an outstanding managed services business with a tremendous reputation for service delivery,” said Calligo founder and CEO, Julian Box. “This acquisition will allow us to add new services to our portfolio and reproduce Mico System’s methodologies and processes for managed services across all our locations, bringing our global managed services to a consistently higher level globally.”

Mico Systems’ customers will also benefit from now being supported by an established, global service provider and from having new services made available to them. Calligo provides a unique collection of services that cover the entire data journey, with data privacy embedded at every step.

These services include public & hybrid cloud, data analytics, artificial intelligence and archival & erasure services, all supported by ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy and specific assistance with national, international and industry-specific data protection obligations, particularly GDPR and PIPEDA support.

“Calligo’s market-leading cloud services and unrivalled knowledge of international privacy regulations dovetail perfectly with Mico Systems’ leadership and innovation in managed services,” continued Box. “Combining the two portfolios effectively will be made far simpler and faster by the fact that our relationship with Mico Systems goes back many years and we know the senior team and staff well.”

Mico Systems’ current management team will continue to be involved in leading the new Calligo presence in Canada. president and CEO Scott Barrett will take up the new role of Calligo’s vice president and general manager for Canada.

Barrett said, “I’m really very excited about this acquisition. There were very obvious synergies between the two organisations, not least our matching commitment to customer service and the way the two companies’ offerings complement each other. My team and I are very excited to help deliver the combined portfolio of cloud infrastructure and data privacy services to the North American market, while also assisting with the global roll-out of managed services.”

