Niall Norton of Openet Telecom

Openet has appointed Jan Frykhammar to its board of directors. Having spent almost three decades at Ericsson, Jan Frykhammer has held a number of positions during his tenure, including interim Group CEO, CFO, and most recently, special advisor to the board and CEO.

Frykhammer will work closely with Openet board members and management team to ensure that Openet’s commitment to industry change continues its momentum.

“We are delighted to be welcoming such an accomplished and well-respected telecoms leader onto the board of directors. Having been an invaluable member of the executive team at Ericsson, Jan has in-depth insight to the changes needed for vendors and operators alike during this period of industry transformation,” said Niall Norton, CEO of Openet.

“With digital now a critical requirement, all BSS vendors must adapt their business models to put the evolving needs of operators first, and develop a profit model that is symbiotic. This, unfortunately, is far from the broken model we have today. With Jan on-board, I hope we can continue to disrupt the industry and provide operators with an alternative approach to digital BSS.”

“Openet is making real strides in supporting Operators with a new fresh way of thinking around digital transformations, and I am privileged to join the company’s board of directors at such a critical point in its growth,” said Jan Frykhammar, Openet board member.

“Having worked in the telecoms industry for almost 30 years, I hope to support the great Openet team to deliver on its high growth aspirations as well as defining winning strategies. Openet’s message of changing the game is right. The industry needs to change and I look forward to working closely with Niall, and the whole Openet team, to continue to drive disruption through innovation and delivering value for customers and stakeholders.”

Frykhammer has also served as a Board Member for the Swedish International Chamber of Commerce, as well as the confederation of Engineering Enterprises in Sweden. He currently serves on the boards of Telavox AB, Clavister AB and as advisor to Utimaco AG as well as Ratos AB. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Uppsala.

