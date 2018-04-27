Simon-Kucher walked away a winner at last night’s MCA Awards in London. The team won the Best New Consultancy Award, which recognises a MCA member who is entering the awards for the first time. The consultancy must demonstrate their client focus, delivery excellence, commitment to people and operational excellence via a presentation to the judging panel.

Board Member and UK managing partner Mark Billige was there to receive the award. Commenting on the result, he said “The MCA awards are highly coveted by all the UK consultancy firms and the competition is always strong. We are particularly proud to win Best New Consultancy given the focus placed in the judging process on our people and culture. We were able to demonstrate what sets Simon-Kucher apart, both internally and with our clients, factors we feel are paramount to our continuing success and growth.”

Dr. Peter Colman, partner: “Whilst Simon-Kucher has been consulting for over 30 years globally, this is our first entry into the MCA Awards. To have such recognition on our first attempt is a great result for all involved.”

The team were also Highly Commended in the Commercial Excellence category for their work in helping to make the London 2017 World Championships & World Para Athletics a huge commercial success.

Simon-Kucher conducted detailed research exploring fans’ event preferences and willingness-to-pay, and ultimately crafted the pricing and packaging framework that facilitated all the objectives of the Championships.

The resulting London World Championships were a record-breaking success, providing a best-in-class example for future Championships. Lauren Carter, director & project manager: “We have a lot of experience helping landmark sporting events, such as the London World Championships and numerous other sporting world cups, score gold on the commercial side so we were delighted to be on the finalists’ podium here.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus