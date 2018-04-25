Event date: 30 – 31 May 2018

The Hague, The Netherlands

Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security informs security leaders how to protect their networks from evolving cyber threats. MNO’s and industry experts will explore how advanced technologies will change security strategy, how robust security can be a service advantage and how to comply with complex regulatory frameworks.



A combination of keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive workshops will help attendees learn how to minimise security risks and develop the right security strategies.

Join us 30-31 May 2018 in The Hague: www.mobile360series.com/privacy-security.