Steve Richardson of Fusion Risk Management

Fusion Risk Management, Inc . , a provider of business continuity risk management software and services, has launched its Fusion Connector for Send Word Now®. This cloud-based managed solution enables crisis management, business continuity, and disaster recovery professionals to easily connect the award-winning Fusion Framework®Continuity Risk Management System and the Send Word Now mass notification system from OnSolve™.

With the growth of Fusion’s Connector Series™, Fusion and OnSolve continue their four-year partnership originating with MIR3, now an OnSolve solution.

The Fusion Connector for Send Word Now offers an out-of-the-box integration for initiating and tracking Send Word Now communications from within the Fusion Framework System™ while synchronising critical data to provide a “single pane of glass” to manage incidents and crisis events. In addition, the connector maintains interoperability while customers configure and evolve each system as needs change over time.

“Fusion’s Connector Series offers an excellent integration with Send Word Now,” said Steve Richardson, Fusion’s vice president of Product Management. “By connecting our systems, our customers enable their people to coordinate and respond to crisis events faster and more effectively through more efficient crisis command, broader participation, greater control, and less training needed to ensure success.”

Fusion and OnSolve are featured sponsors and exhibitors at Continuity Insights Management Conference in Miami, Florida, from April 23– 25, 2018. During the event, Fusion and OnSolve will be presenting industry thought-leadership and demonstrating their respective solutions including the new connector.

“The Fusion Connector for Send Word Now enables companies to send faster, more accurate communications from their Send Word Now account, directly through the Fusion interface,” stated Daniel Graff-Radford, chief product officer of OnSolve. “For companies that leverage both Fusion and Send Word Now, this connection provides more seamless crisis response leading to more successful outcomes.”

