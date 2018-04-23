Gemalto, the provider in digital security, announced, it is bolstering protection against cyber-attacks for the new generation of cloud-based virtualised networks being planned and deployed with Intel technology.

This new initiative combines the Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) trusted ‘enclave, deployed in the company’s industry-leading cloud server CPUs, with Gemalto’s advanced SafeNet Data Protection On Demand security software services to create a robust processor-level security solution for virtualised networks.

With physical network functions being migrated to the cloud resulting in increased ‘attack surfaces’ for malicious forces, one of the challenges for the mobile industry is to ensure identity protection, confidentiality and integrity of these newly virtualised network functions.

Addressing this, the combined solution secures virtualised networks from core to multi-access edge by ensuring virtual functions and applications residing in network slices are protected and isolated.

Preventing confidential data leakage is vital to ensure that new 5G applications, including IoT and critical communications, achieve the highest standards of reliability, safety and priv acy.

“Mobile operators cannot afford to let security weaknesses undermine the compelling commercial benefits of 5G and virtualised networks,” Todd Moore, senior vice president Encryption Products for Gemalto.

“Our work with Intel will give organisations deploying cutting-edge, cloud-based virtualised networks all the tools necessary to address the profound dangers posed by the consequences of increasing data breaches or network disruption in our increasingly connected world.”​

“Next-generation 5G networks will deliver exciting new experiences for consumers and new revenue opportunities for Communications Service Providers. These networks will require a new level of security for data and for network virtualisation,” said Rick Echevarria, vice president in the Software and Services Group and general manager of the Platforms Security Division at Intel.

“This new solution from Gemalto demonstrates how SGX can deliver the security foundation needed, to build and deploy a new era of dynamic, cost-efficient networks.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus